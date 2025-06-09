Vallabh Bhai upholds sweet tradition

As Fijians prepare to celebrate Diwali tomorrow, one of Nausori’s oldest sweet shops is keeping alive a tradition that began more than seventy years ago.

Vallabh Bhai and Co. PTE Limited has been a household name since the 1950s, known for its handmade sweets and snacks that have become part of every Diwali celebration.

Owner Arun Kumar says despite fires, floods and rising costs, the business has continued to serve generations with the same taste and quality that built its reputation.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds sweets are freshly prepared daily to meet the festive rush.

Kumar states the increasing cost of ingredients has made it harder for many families to afford sweets, so they now sell items individually.

“But time is hard. Things are very expensive. Sometimes people cannot afford it. We sell each. We don’t give kg, but sometimes we give in each. So they afford to buy. Peanuts are going very well. Snacks are going very well.”

Vallabh Bhai and Co. PTE Limited stands as a sweet reminder that Diwali’s true light shines through family, tradition, and resilience.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.