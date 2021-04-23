Transition will not be easy says Patel

The Suva Retailers Association is calling members running essential businesses to operate ethically.

President, Jitesh Patel says the retailers must play their part and sell good quality items at a reasonable price.

Patel says business before the current restriction was smooth and many retailers had a progressive revenue graph.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the transition after the restrictions will not be easy.

“Once we open the shops again then we will be able to see and judge how the impact has been on the businesses. We will also be able to know long will it take to become normal.”

Patel says no one had budgeted or expected the lockdown therefore many businesses are facing challenges.