Trade Minister aims to expand US zero-tariff list for Fijian products

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says they are awaiting the opportunity to engage with the U.S. government to advance Fiji’s second round of tariff negotiations in the coming weeks.

While the government welcomed recent reduction in US tariffs on Fijian exports from 32% to 15%, it still plans to continue negotiations for a further reduction.

He explains that the U.S. has introduced a “zero list,” which includes products that do not compete with those produced in the American market.

Kamikamica says Fiji is working to identify more local products that fall into this category.

He adds that they are also focusing on including products such as ginger, cassava, and turmeric, which would provide significant benefits for Fijian exporters and farmers.

“And so if we can reduce it to zero, it will be a great relief for the farmers. So we are in the process of trying to begin the discussions on that front. And if that happens, that will certainly be a welcome development.”

The Deputy Prime Minister says they will also focus on including Fiji Water in the “zero list” during the next round of negotiations, as it is not considered a competitive product in the U.S. market due to its unique quality.

He added that the United States Trade Representative, the trade arm of the U.S. government, is currently negotiating with about 20 countries, and Fiji is awaiting its turn to engage in discussions when the opportunity arises.

