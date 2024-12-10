Tourism earnings decline

Earnings from tourism fell by $51 million for the September quarter 2024, when compared to the same period last year.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics reported that tourism earnings for the September 2024 quarter was $633.5 million, compared to $684.5 million in 2023.

The bureau also said September 2024 quarter earnings fell by 2 percent or $12.6 million when compared to the June quarter.

This, according to FBOS data released yesterday which also reported that earnings were down for two of Fiji’s key markets – Australia and New Zealand.

Tourism earnings from Australia dropped by $26.8 million to $299.7 million, a decrease of 47.3 percent and earnings from New Zealand declined by $23.4 million to $163.3 million, a drop of 25.8 percent.

However, earnings from United States travellers went up by $4.9 million to $73.9 million – an increase of 11.7 percent, and earnings from the Pacific Islands rose by 3.2 percent to $20.5 million, a hike of 3.2 percent.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics says Fiji’s Earnings from Tourism indicates the spend of international visitors. The figure is derived from an estimated average daily spend of visitors (per diem) and the total visitor days in Fiji.

A decrease of 7.5 percent was noted in the Fiji’s Earnings from Tourism over the September quarter of 2023. The earnings for the quarter stood at $633.5 million.

The September quarter of 2024 earnings was 2.0 percent ($12.6 million) lower than the amount recorded for the June quarter of 2024.