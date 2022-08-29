Tau Sports owner opens fourth restaurant

Staff and management of the new Sri Lankan wine and dine restaurant.

A new Sri Lankan wine and dine restaurant, Chef Lanka is now open at the Superfresh complex in Tamavua.

The restaurant is co-owned by Tau Sports owners Awadai Gnanarajah and Linda Moore.

Moore says they invested around $500,000 in this fourth outlet.

The restaurant specializes in Sri Lankan dishes.

“To be honest, there is a lot of wine and dine out here which is also good but the difference for us is hardly or rarely we have Sri Lankan wine and dine here and you can see to that corner, these people have a certain, they know their taste of food as much we want to duplicate it, it’s not the same so the benefit with us is that all our chefs are from abroad-they all are international chefs.”

Moore says chefs at the restaurant are from India and Europe who will ensure that not only Sri Lankans in Fiji but Fijians also enjoy their favourite dishes.

Like many businesses, the duo had their share of struggles at the height of the pandemic.

The owners now have more than 200 employees.