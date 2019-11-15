Squash farming to generate more income for farmers

The Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy has urged farmers to take advantage of their Squash Planting Program which makes good money.

Dr Reddy launched the program in Dayala Community, Emuri in Sigatoka yesterday saying squash which is similar to pumpkin but smaller in size is in demand for the export market.

He told farmers that the product is suitable to Fiji’s climate therefore farmers will see an improvement in their income.

“We got a distinct advantage in growing squash, export in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea and Japan, massive market, we already have a pathway, for Japan, Director Agriculture services have written to Bio-security to start working on establishing pathway with New Zealand, Australia and as well as South Korea.”

Squash production for this year is forecast at around $5 million and is expected to increase further in years to come.