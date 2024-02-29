Review of water tariff to be conducted soon

There will soon be an undertaking for a review of the water tariffs set by the Water Authority of Fiji.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham says the review will be concluded within six months.

Abraham states the FCCC is committed to ensuring a level playing field in the marketplace while prioritizing consumer welfare.

Article continues after advertisement

The decision to undertake this critical review comes after the Chair of the Water Authority formally communicated the organization’s intention to re-evaluate the existing water tariff structure.



FCCC CEO Joel Abraham

At present, the water tariff stands at $0.15 per 1,000 litres of clean drinking water.

Abraham, stresses the FCCC’s independence as a regulator, saying they are dedicated to consumer interests.

“I encourage consumers and businesses alike to contribute your opinion and provide justifications on what you think should happen. For us, both water tariffs and the quality of water supplies at the forefront of what we do. And we will ensure that we follow a price-quality path, not just a price path. We are not only going to be focusing on affordability, but we also want to ensure that availability is there, but the quality of water supply is also good.”

The FCCC plans to conduct public consultations.

Abraham says the forthcoming consultations are anticipated to provide a platform for diverse voices to be heard, allowing for a comprehensive assessment of the challenges and priorities associated with water tariffs.