Retailers’ hopeful as Labasa’s nightlife flourishes

With an increase in nightlife in Labasa, retailers are hopeful that residents who shifted to Viti Levu will consider returning to their hometown.

The opening of Damodar City Labasa, which also houses Damodar Cinemas, has provided the people of Labasa with more options for entertainment and shopping.

Businessman Satish Kumar is hopeful that the recent investments will augur well for Labasa’s economy.

“Local migration from Labasa to Viti Levu, they will definitely come back. Because now, no one can complain that there is nothing here. Now we have our nightlife, we have our day life. The new Damodar City Cinema has already opened. So everything is here.”



Businessman Satish Kumar

Kumar states that the shopping environment in Labasa has reached another level, sending a message to other retailers to level up.