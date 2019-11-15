'Refunds unlikely' if travellers have to self-isolate

Holidaymakers will be “bearing all the risk” when overseas getaways return as they face little chance of refunds if they go into self-isolation.

Anyone who gets coronavirus symptoms at the time they are booked to go away is highly unlikely to get their money back when they cancel their holiday.

Package holiday firms and travel insurance will probably not payout.

Article continues after advertisement

Alex Neill, of resolution service Resolver, said UK tourists needed to be aware they were “taking a risk”.

From next week, blanket restrictions on non-essential overseas travel are likely to be relaxed in the UK.

Travel companies said that holiday bookings “exploded” after ministers announced that restrictions would be eased.

Interest has been heightened by the expectation that dozens of countries will be exempt from travel quarantine requirements.

That should mean UK holidaymakers returning from lower-risk countries will not need to self-isolate for 14 days when they get home.