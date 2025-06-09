RC Manubhai opens new outlet

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

RC Manubhai has opened its 13th store in Sigatoka.

The new outlet will provide Nadroga and surrounding communities with a wide range of hardware, building materials and home improvement solutions.

Group CEO Dr Uppiliappan Gopalan said expanding into Sigatoka marks a major milestone for the company, allowing closer service to local customers while upholding RC Manubhai’s decades-long reputation for quality and reliability.

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

He added the store will support everything from small home projects to large-scale developments.

The grand at Tabanidolosi, Queens Road, Sigatoka welcomed stakeholders, community members and invited guests to celebrate the launch.

Dr Gopalan emphasized that the expansion reflects RC Manubhai’s commitment to serving communities nationwide, with Ba remaining the only town with two outlets.

The new store strengthens RC Manubhai’s network across Fiji, cementing its role as a trusted partner for homeowners, builders, and businesses.

As one of Fiji’s leading hardware and building suppliers, RC Manubhai combines quality, affordability and customer trust to make construction and home improvement solutions accessible across the country.

