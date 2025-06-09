RBF launches next-gen banknotes

The Reserve Bank of Fiji will launch a new series of banknotes to enhance their durability and security.

The notes will also feature improvements to make them more accessible.

RBF states the notes feature updated designs, stronger materials and enhanced security to prevent counterfeiting.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali.

Governor Ariff Ali said the central bank reviews banknotes every 10 to 12 years to ensure quality and compliance with national and international standards.

He adds the series celebrates Fiji’s heritage, biodiversity and culture with added features to help the visually impaired.

“As part of our statutory responsibility under the Reserve Bank of Fiji Act 1983, the RBF undertakes detailed technical and design reviews of Fiji’s currency to ensure that it meets national requirements and international standards.”

The new notes will be officially unveiled by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in Suva next month and enter circulation on January 2 next year.

