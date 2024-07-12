Quality of cane still a major issue: SRIF

[File Photo]

There remains a persistent issue with the quality of cane delivered to the mills by farmers.

This is according to Sugar Research Institute of Fiji CEO Dinesh Kumar as their teams have been collecting cane samples from various mills, conducting rigorous tests to evaluate their quality.

Kumar says from the samples collected so far from the Ba and Lautoka Mills, they indicate poor quality.

He says by identifying areas for improvement and conducting thorough assessments, SRIF aims to equip farmers with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance the quality of cane production.

“There is like you know a number of times we would have blame game so we are providing that science to make sure that information that goes to the public as well as for the farmers it has got some facts.”

According to Kumar, among the concerns highlighted during their inspections is the alarming prevalence of burnt canes being supplied.

He says apart from the environmental impacts of burning, this contributes significantly to the overall quality of the produce.

However, Kumar adds that as the campaign progresses, they remain steadfast in their mission to not only elevate cane quality but also strengthen the collaborative efforts within the industry.