Push for spending efficiency

The Finance Ministry monitors government funds, but other ministries are now forming dedicated teams to help find problems and improve how budgets are spent.

This initiative comes from a broader government effort to ensure timely project implementation and better public outcomes.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna stresses the need for fiscal responsibility to maximise public investment returns.

“I think it’s quite important that we have an overall of what is being done, that are implemented and how does it lead to the outcome that we are trying to build.”

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau says they have appointed a dedicated manager to lead monitoring and evaluation efforts within the ministry.

“So this person in the unit is tasked with monitoring the budget, budget implementation and the timelines, and of course managing the monthly reporting and updating to ensure that the budget is implemented effectively and efficiently.”

Ro Filipe reaffirms their commitment to strengthening financial oversight and ensuring funds are used efficiently across all departments to avoid delays in key projects.

