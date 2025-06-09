Outsource Fiji reassures data safety

[File Photo]

In light of recent data breaches in the outsourcing sector in the Philippines, Outsource Fiji is reaffirming Fiji as a safe and reliable outsourcing destination.

Outsource Fiji says that Fiji is committed to providing a secure, resilient, and future-ready outsourcing ecosystem that prioritizes data protection and client confidentiality.

Compromise of Qantas customer data affected personal information belonging to customers of Australia’s Qantas Airways, has raised concerns among global businesses reliant on offshore service providers.

Executive Director of Outsource Fiji, Josefa Wivou.

Executive Director of Outsource Fiji, Josefa Wivou says that Fiji’s outsourcing sector has responded swiftly, emphasizing its own robust governance frameworks, cybersecurity protocols, and commitment to international data protection standards.

“Fiji may be a smaller outsourcing destination, but we’re focused on doing things right from the start, Our priority has always been to build a trusted industry where data privacy is not just a compliance checkbox but a cultural value. That’s why many of our members adopt frameworks and proactively invest in cybersecurity and staff training.”

Wivou says that Fiji offers a stable and well-regulated environment, with strong public-private collaboration and growing government support for digital security initiatives.

He adds that local outsourcing firms are increasingly integrating best-practice data protection policies, especially in sectors such as finance, aviation, insurance, and telecommunications.

“The recent breach in the Philippines is a sobering reminder that data protection must be treated as a frontline issue—not an afterthought. Fiji is already ahead of that curve.”

Wivou highlights Fiji’s geographic location, political stability, English-speaking talent pool, and time zone alignment with key markets makes it an increasingly attractive destination for companies seeking secure and high-quality outsourcing solutions.

Outsource Fiji continues to collaborate with the Fijian Government, industry regulators, and global partners to ensure its members remain compliant, secure, and future-focused.

Wivou adds that as global clients assess risk in their offshore operations, Fiji is proud to offer a haven for data, innovation, and trust and Outsource Fiji will continue to work with its members in strengthening the outsourcing sector.

