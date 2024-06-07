Outsource Fiji eyes global market

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif

The outsourcing industry is looking forward to infrastructure upgrades to position itself as a competitive player in the Business Process Outsourcing sector.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says Fiji intends to tap into just 10 percent of the global market which will have a total market size of around US 900 billion dollars by 2027.

Janif says this will lead to the creation of close to 25, 000 jobs for Fijians during the next five to eight years.

“It will expand at compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent during its forecast period and this will result in a total market size of around US 900 billion dollars by 2027. And if we tap into just 10 percent of this market, we are looking at creating at least 25,000 jobs in Fiji’s economy in the next five to eight years. But we need to ensure that our infrastructure is ready, our people are ready, our technology is ready to be able to adopt or to be able to cater to that market.”

Janif adds that the industry currently employs approximately 8,000 individuals across various sectors.

She says that she is grateful to her stakeholders for bringing in investments into the country that have enabled in the strengthening of the outsourcing sector in the global market space.