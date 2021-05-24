Oceania Hospitals appoints Pillay as CEO

Murgessan Pillay has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Hospitals today.

Pillay is a business executive and takes on the role after acting in the General Manager position for three months.

The hospital’s chairman, Doctor Wame Baravilala, says they are fortunate to have someone with his capabilities leading the hospital at this time of its critical growth phase.

Pillay has over 10 years of extensive business, leadership, governance, and risk management experience.

Prior to his appointment, Pillay was the Chief Financial Officer at Oceania Hospitals before taking on the role of acting General Manager. He was also the Chief Financial Officer at Williams and Gosling Group and was the Deputy CFO for BSP Life.

Pillay holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Specialising in Professional Accounting & End User Computing) from the University of Southern Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance from Kaplan Institute, Australia (Finsia Affiliated).

He is a CPA member of CPA Australia, a Chartered Accountant member of the Fiji Institute of Accountants, a Senior Associate member of Finsia (SA Fin), and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD).