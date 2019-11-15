New website for geospatial information

In ensuring its activities are visible to the public, the Fiji Geospatial Information Management Council has launched a new website.

While speaking at the launch today, Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar says the new website will add another new dimension to the work carried out by the Council.

Sudhakar says more collaboration is vital to further enhance the coordination and collation of geospatial information.

Article continues after advertisement

“I appreciate the benefit of using Geospatial information for the execution of service delivery in my Ministry and how it has improved the decision are made to better the lives of our citizens, the launch of the council’s website is a way to make use of the technology available and further give prominence to the activities of the council.”

Data sharing will be vital through the new website and relevant agencies will centralize information on our land, underground and ocean territory.