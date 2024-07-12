New sugar mill established

[Source: Supplied]

The Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, says that the government is planning on establishing a new sugar mill in Rakiraki.

This was highlighted by the minister while addressing the farmers at the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji open day in Rakiraki.

Singh says that the establishment of a new sugar mill will reduce the importation of white sugar, considering the growing demand for refined sugar products in the region, which have a higher market value.

“We also have plans to boost electricity generation capacity across all sugar mills in Fiji. By optimizing existing infrastructure, such as broilers, the mills seek to generate surplus electricity that can be sold to Energy Fiji Limited (EFL). This will bring additional revenue to the farmers.”

He further outlined plans for the Ba mill that will be used to produce ethanol with additional molasses obtained from the Rakiraki and Lautoka mills.



He says the ethanol will be converted into aviation fuel, potentially supplying Fiji Airways.

“To attain this, we need more sugarcane. We need to increase our cane production to over 2 million tons in the western part of Fiji. For that reason, the government has significantly increased the budget allocation for the sugar industry, signaling its commitment to support farmers.”

The Minister has reminded the farmers to play their role and work closely with the government and the sugar industry stakeholders for the advancement of the sugar industry.