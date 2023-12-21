New investment in Navua

RC Manubhai and Company Limited says there is a lot of potential for the hardware sector in Navua.

The company opened its 12th branch today, with an investment of around $200,000.

Company Chief Executive Uppiliappan Gopalan says the company has seen a good customer base in Navua.

“We are the trusted people for us our customers are very important, and we are here because of them, and we would like to enhance our value proposition in terms of delivering the best of what they want at an affordable price.”



There are plans for RC Manubhai to expand to Savusavu in the coming year.

This new development is set to cater for the Navua to Pacific Harbor corridor and is set to bring in employment to more than 20 people in the long run.