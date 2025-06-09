New GM to drive LICI Fiji’s growth and customer trust

The new General Manager Operations of Life Insurance Corporation of India Fiji says he looks forward to working closely with the team to support the financial security of policyholders by offering products that combine savings opportunities with sustainable growth.

Shridhar Namdeo Pathare has taken up his role from today on secondment from the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Pathare brings with him more than three decades of experience in the life insurance industry, with an extensive background in marketing, sales leadership, and operational management.

Prior to his appointment in Fiji, he led a full business unit at Divisional Office–2 in India, where he successfully managed a large sales force and consistently achieved business targets.

He has previously held senior leadership roles, including Marketing Manager at the Pune Divisional Office, where he was recognized for driving operational excellence, expanding market presence, and strengthening organizational performance.

Addressing staff at the LICI Suva Office on his first day in office, Pathare expressed his commitment to taking LICI’s Fiji operations to greater heights.

He stressed the importance of teamwork, customer trust, and delivering tailored insurance solutions to meet the needs of the people of Fiji.

LICI continues to play a significant role in Fiji’s insurance sector and economic development.

In 2024, the company introduced four new life insurance products and opened its Nadi Office, expanding its reach and accessibility.

During the same year, LICI announced a bonus payout of FJ$26 million to policyholders.

The company’s asset base in Fiji now exceeds FJ$1 billion, with a substantial portion invested in Fiji Infrastructure Bonds, supporting national development.

In 2024 alone, LICI invested $130 million, including $126 million in Fiji Infrastructure Bonds, marking the largest single-year investment in the company’s history in Fiji.

