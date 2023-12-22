New cinema experience for the North

The faces of moviegoers were flushed with excitement after their experience with the first-ever state-of-the-art technologies at one of the three cinemas which opened in Damodar City Labasa Center today.

This has been a much-anticipated hub of entertainment, and people flocked to watch the inaugural show with the screening of Aquaman 2.

Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive, Div Damodar, says they have delivered on their promise to take the cinema experience to another level with cutting-edge technology.

Article continues after advertisement

“We wanted to bring in the true experience of a cinema, with sound technology and the ambience around the place and our cinemas are not just for films … it is also for production house, event management and also live broadcast.”

28-year-old Elijah Lomalagi travelled almost 60 kilometers to witness the inauguration of the cinema, saying that this is a joyous moment for people in the Northern Division.

“We are just looking forward so we can have our chance in watching movies. We don’t usually have this kind of cinema in Labasa because it is small place. We usually have Damodar City in Suva but to have Damodar City in Labasa is a big opportunity for us.”

As for Anishal Kumar, he believes that the establishment will draw people to the Northern Division who will eventually contribute to the economy.

“I am very excited to be here on the opening day and to witness such a huge establishment to be opened in Labasa. It is a huge opportunity for people and I think for all the shop keepers as well as this company also brings a lot of publicity to them.”

The three cinemas stand as the most advanced cinemas in the country.