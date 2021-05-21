Navua restaurants still non-compliant

Despite several reminders from the Ministry of Health, some restaurants in Navua are allowing people to eat inside the restaurants.

The Ministry of Health in several press conferences and statements have emphasized that restaurants are allowed to open for takeaway services only.

FBC News visited some restaurants in Navua yesterday and today and saw people eating inside the restaurants.

The issue was also highlighted to the Provincial Administrators Office and Navua police who say they are looking into the matter.