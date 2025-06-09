National airline adds handcrafted touch to business class

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has added a handcrafted Vau flower to every Business Class table, bringing Fijian tradition and artistry to the in-flight experience. The flower, made from dried hibiscus bark, is featured in the airline’s Meet the Makers video series.

Artisan Wati Walawala, from Nukuni, Ono-I-Lau, produces 500 flowers weekly.

She states the hibiscus bark is cut, soaked in seawater, sun-dried, and carefully crafted by hand.

Article continues after advertisement

Wati explained that each flower carries personal meaning and connects passengers to Fiji’s culture, describing the craft as something that makes her feel like she is flying.

The flowers are shipped to Nadi and placed on tables worldwide, symbolising Uku uku, a Fijian sign of celebration and connection.

CEO Andre Viljoen said the initiative honours artisans and their role in embedding Fijian values into every flight, enriching the passenger experience beyond travel.

The Meet the Makers series continues to highlight individuals whose skills and stories strengthen Fiji Airways’ world-class service, bringing authentic culture to every journey.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.