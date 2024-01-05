More tourism-related activities needed

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

Getting tourists into the country and booking hotels is easier, but getting them to experience more in Fiji needs to be enhanced.

This is according to Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka, who believes that there is a need to enhance tourist-related activities during the day and night to increase their spending in the country.

He says they are actively working with relevant partners to encourage investments in this area as well.

“You know, whenever you have any event in Suva, any function, you can see it’s very colourful, and people come in and want to be part of it.”

Gavoka adds that they are also working on the National Sustainable Tourism Framework to boost their progress in this regard.