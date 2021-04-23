More relief for FNPF members

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced an additional relief for its members as it reopens the Phase Four withdrawal scheme.

The Phase Four Round Two relief has also been extended which will include taxis/minibuses and hire vehicles and Small and Medium Enterprises.

From next Wednesday the members will be able to apply for a one-off payment of $220 from their General Account. No government top-up will be applicable for this relief.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says members who want to apply for Phase Four Round Two relief must have at least one contribution paid between January 2010 and September 2019 and have a minimum of $85 in their General Account.

Vodonaivalu says they can access $50-$220 depending on the member’s General Account balance.

The CEO says members will not qualify if they are already accessing Phase Two Round Five, Phase Three Round Four, the voluntary relief or the lockdown relief for working members.

The Fund has also extended the deadline for this month’s contribution payments.

The Fund has received a total of 8,163 members’ names from 366 employers as applications continue to trickle in.

Vodonaivalu says a total of $48,180 has been paid to 219 members of which over $12, 400 was topped up by the government.