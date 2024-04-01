Ministry warns against imposters

Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations PS, Maritino Nemani [File Photo]

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations has issued a warning to employers and the public regarding individuals posing as Labour Inspectors, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Inspectors, Labour Officers, or Ministry staff.

This caution comes in response to a social media post on Facebook detailing an incident where an individual claiming to be a Labour Officer threatened a shop owner for cash.

Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Permanent Secretary, Maritino Nemani advises individuals to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be Ministry staff by contacting the nearest Ministry of Employment office.

Article continues after advertisement

Nemani emphasizes that all Ministry Compliance and Enforcement officers are issued with staff and name cards for identification purposes, and members of the public can request to see these cards for verification.

He highlights the Ministry’s cashless policy, wherein all payments are made using electronic Fund Transfer or Internet Banking to ensure transparency, accountability, and prevent bribery or corruption risks among ministry officers.

This initiative aims to safeguard individuals and businesses from potential scams or fraudulent activities perpetrated by imposters posing as Ministry officials.