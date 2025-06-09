Ministry banks on youth to drive kava boom

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to reviving Fiji’s kava industry, as specific allocations have been made in the 2025-26 financial year.

Assistant Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the Ministry’s Extension Division has received $1.9 million for the Kava Farming Program for the new fiscal year.

This is an increase from the $500,000 received in the current year.

Tunabuna is urging villagers to encourage youth participation through the Youth in Agriculture Program.

He says this program engages youth in extensive initiatives such as kava farming, with a budget allocation of $281,000 to assist young farmers in growing and supplying kava to major exporters.

He made the comments while handing over kava farming equipment worth over $19,900 to six farmers of Wainiyavu Village in the Tikina of Veinuqa, Namosi, under the Commercial Agriculture Development Program.

The farmers from this village supply over two tonnes of kava per week to Lami Kava.

Tunabuna states that Lami Kava exports approximately 80 per cent of its kava to the United States, with the remainder sold through online platforms.

In 2024, Fiji exported 730 metric tonnes of kava globally, valued at $53.51 million. He adds this is a remarkable milestone, as it marks the first time in 12 years that Fiji’s kava exports have surpassed the $50 million mark.

