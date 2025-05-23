Minister warns farmers on oversupply risks

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu has warned farmers that poor planning leads to oversupply, market gluts, reduced prices, and frustration.

Rayalu emphasised that markets have limited capacity for specific crops at any given time, urging farmers to understand this and plan accordingly.

He also encouraged farmers to strengthen collaboration with the Ministry to improve planning, boost productivity, and better respond to market demands.



By working together, he explained, they can ensure the right crops are planted at the right time, increasing yields and meeting market demand more effectively.

Closer cooperation with the Ministry, Rayalu stated, will provide farmers with access to expert advice, timely support, and essential resources, which are critical for managing challenges like climate change and shifting market trends.

The Minister’s remarks were made yesterday to yam farmers at Naqiroso Settlement in Lautoka.

Farmers in Lautoka supplied three tonnes of yams to Australia last month at $5 per kilogram.

Yam farmers in the Western Division have a promising opportunity as the same exporter will require an additional 30 tonnes of yams in the coming months.

