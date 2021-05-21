Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Officers caught drinking kava at roadblock|Muanikoso family followed protocol|RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts|PS denounces misinformation|Education will not be a COVID-19 casualty: Akbar|Essential services will be provided within Sawani borders|Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility|Students face challenges with online learning|Air New Zealand cancelled freight flight to Fiji|Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk|Four arrested for operating non-essential business|Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase|Health Ministry receives emergency hygiene supplies|Navua restaurants still non-compliant|Changes to services at Twomey Hospital|
Full Coverage

Business

MCTTT establishes digital portal

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 1:50 pm
Ariel view of Suva City.

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade will now be the only one to issue digital passes to businesses from May 31st.

This means no other passes will be valid for businesses from next month.

The Ministry has created COVIDpass – a digital portal where businesses with COVID-Safe plans can apply to operate.

Article continues after advertisement

COVIDpass is a convenient, one-stop-shop for all the necessary approvals required for businesses that can operate in a well-managed COVID-Safe way.

This includes the movement of goods and personnel during curfew hours.

The approval process is all online, which means no queues, no crowded spaces, and no need for users to leave their homes.

The Ministry has consulted the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force in the development of the COVIDpass portal.

Businesses can log on to www.covidpass.mcttt.gov.fj to apply for their pass.

After lodging their application, the applicant will be provided with login credentials, which he/she can use to track or amend their application.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.