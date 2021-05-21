MCTTT establishes digital portal

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade will now be the only one to issue digital passes to businesses from May 31st.

This means no other passes will be valid for businesses from next month.

The Ministry has created COVIDpass – a digital portal where businesses with COVID-Safe plans can apply to operate.

COVIDpass is a convenient, one-stop-shop for all the necessary approvals required for businesses that can operate in a well-managed COVID-Safe way.

This includes the movement of goods and personnel during curfew hours.

The approval process is all online, which means no queues, no crowded spaces, and no need for users to leave their homes.

The Ministry has consulted the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force in the development of the COVIDpass portal.

Businesses can log on to www.covidpass.mcttt.gov.fj to apply for their pass.

After lodging their application, the applicant will be provided with login credentials, which he/she can use to track or amend their application.