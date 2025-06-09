Matatolu appointed new Tourism Fiji Board chair

Newly appointed Tourism Fiji Board chair, Ilisapeci Matatolu. [Source: Supplied]

Ilisapeci Matatolu has been appointed the new chair of the Tourism Fiji Board.

Matatolu brings a wealth of experience in destination marketing and her tenure includes over a decade with Tourism Fiji, formerly known as the Fiji Visitors Bureau as Regional Director for Australia and later North America, from 2002 to 2013.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says this is a time of opportunity for the tourism sector as Fiji is at a critical juncture in its recovery and growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka states that Matatolu’s leadership will help steer Tourism Fiji in a direction that is bold, innovative, and responsive to global trends and market demands.

He stresses that her appointment adds depth to the strategic capacity of the Board, and he is confident that she will serve with vision and purpose.

Matatolu replaces Andre Viljoen, who has served the Board with outstanding dedication.

Gavoka also thanked Viljoen for his leadership during one of the most challenging periods in the industry’s history.

Gavoka says Viljoen’s guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in maintaining focus and stability at a time when the tourism sector faced unprecedented disruption.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.