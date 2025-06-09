Masitabua returns to Reserve Bank after IMF posting

Newly appointed RBF Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua has returned to the RBF after completing a two-year secondment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C.

Masitabua served as an Advisor in the Southeast Asia Group from November 2023 to October 2025, where he provided macroeconomic and financial policy advice to the IMF Executive Board, coordinated communication with member countries, and represented small states in key development discussions. He also acted as Advisor for Tonga during his tenure.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says the secondment of local officials to international institutions like the IMF is part of the Bank’s leadership and capacity-building strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome Masitabua back and look forward to the application of his enhanced expertise to strengthen our surveillance and policy work.”

Masitabua will resume his role as Deputy Governor, with his IMF experience expected to support policy formulation, succession planning, and leadership development at the RBF.

