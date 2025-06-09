Macroeconomic body projects further growth

Aerial shot of Suva City. [File Photo]

The government has outlined measures to help households cope with the cost of living while maintaining steady economic growth.

While responding to an oral question in parliament today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, highlighted that the economy is expected to grow by 3.2 percent in 2025.

Professor Prasad highlighted that domestic spending remains strong, supported by low interest rates, high consumer confidence, and remittances.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

The Finance Minister stresses that government policies, including an expansionary budget and targeted fiscal measures, are designed to directly support households.

“The Macroeconomic Committee is currently re-looking at the projections and given the assessment that they are making and given the level of investment consumption activity in the economy performance of the resource-based sectors we are confident that the growth will be revised further upwards and that’s very good news.”

Professor Prasad also says that inflation has been falling, with the Consumer Price Index averaging negative 1 percent from January to August 2025.

Inflation on top of that has been negative territory for the last seven consecutive months which means that since February this year overall prices have been coming down compared to the same period last year. Inflation rate was recorded at minus 3.5 percent in August 2025 compared to 3.8 percent last year.

Professor Prasad adds that these measures, combined with income support, are helping Fijians manage everyday expenses.

He says that the government’s reforms have improved revenue collection, allowing more funding for social welfare programs.

