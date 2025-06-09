Largest Dalo exporter builds $20 million enterprise

For more than a decade, a farmer and businessman in Navua has quietly revolutionised Fiji’s dalo export industry, turning locally grown root crops into a $20 million-a-year international business.

Today, Ben’s Trading Limited exports Dalo, Breadfruit, Taro, cassava and a few other root crops to markets in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Tuvalu and Kiribati, positioning itself as one of Fiji’s leading agricultural exporters.

The journey began in 2006, when Peni Moi started farming Yaqona in Vanua Levu. After stepping back from large-scale agriculture due to personal beliefs, he spent five years away from commercial farming.

It was the encouragement of fellow entrepreneurs who saw potential in his story that inspired him to return to farming.

Moi relocated to Navua, purchased land near the town, and restarted his agricultural venture, this time focusing on Dalo.

“Starting over wasn’t easy. There were setbacks and losses, but I refused to give up. Grit, determination, and faith in God have kept me going.”

From these humble beginnings, Moi has grown his business into the largest dalo exporter in Fiji.

Ben’s trading sources crops from farmers across Taveuni, Koro, Kadavu, Naitasiri, Rewa, Bua, and Macuata, creating a supply chain that benefits rural communities while meeting the growing demand in international markets.

The company now employs over 200 staff, who handle peeling, packing, and preparing the crops for export, ensuring quality standards are met for global buyers.

Moi’s entrepreneurial vision extends beyond exporting. He has diversified into other ventures, including a shop and a bakery, demonstrating his commitment to building opportunities and contributing to the local economy.

His hard work has also allowed him to invest in personal assets, recently completing a $10 million property, reflecting his financial success and growth as a businessman.

Moi’s entrepreneurial drive demonstrates that with the right mix of strategy, faith and determination, small-scale farmers can scale up and succeed in competitive global markets.

Looking back on his journey, Moi encourages indigenous Fijians to embrace resilience and integrity in their work.

“With dedication and honesty, we can achieve success and continue to grow.”

In a country where small farmers often struggle to access global markets, Moi states his story stands as a testament to vision, perseverance and the impact of strategic entrepreneurship, proving that even small beginnings can lead to remarkable achievements.

