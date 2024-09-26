‘Laila’ to boost Fiji Airways and its climate role

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji will soon have its piece of aviation history as Fiji Airways has announced its Expression of Interest in Odys Aviation’s hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft.

A world-recognized brand, Fiji Airways says this initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity across Fiji’s 330 islands while committing to sustainability in aviation.

The ‘Laila’ aircraft offers a range of up to 400 miles, enabling efficient connectivity across Fiji’s 330 islands.

This collaboration will provide a low-carbon air cargo alternative for routes across the South Pacific, addressing infrastructure challenges for emergency medical routes.

The airline says this partnership aims to expand Fiji Airways’ commercial landscape, opening opportunities for contracts with logistics and government agencies to support NGO operations in the region.