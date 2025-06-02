Labasa’s newest hotel set to officially open this month

The newly constructed $6.5 million Ramada Encore by Wyndham at Damodar City in Labasa is expected to officially open later this month.

While the 40-room hotel began accommodating guests last week, FBC News understands that certain approvals are still pending for other in-house services.

These need to be finalised before a full operational launch and official opening announcement can be made for Labasa’s newest luxury hotel.

Last week, Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka visited the facility, where he met with staff and reviewed the hotel’s progress.

He noted that the arrival of a global brand like Ramada Encore marks the beginning of a transformation in the tourism landscape of the Northern Division.

Gavoka highlighted that the hotel will offer guests a blend of modern amenities and the renowned Fijian hospitality for which Labasa is known.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing tourism in the North, which is being supported through the ‘Na Vualiku’ Tourism Development Programme.

This is a partnership with the World Bank aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure and expanding opportunities in the region.

