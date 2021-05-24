Kava rakes in over $43m in earnings

Kava remains a substantial earner for Fiji, raking in around $43.6m last year.

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya made the statement during the virtual Fiji-Australia Business Council Meeting with Australian Senator Zed Sesalja.

Koya says the diversified products such as flavoured kava beverages, ready to drink mix, capsules, micronized kava and also kava fit for pharmaceutical and complementary medicine have boosted the earnings.

Koya adds more Fijian products are coming into the mainstream retail market in Australia from brands such as Loloma, Pure Fiji, Naturally Fiji and Nama Fiji.

The Minister also mentioned the outcomes of the Forum Trade Ministers Meeting this year, notifying Australia’s confirmation to launch a commercial kava pilot programme by the end of 2021.

He says this will provide an important boost to the Fijian Kava industry and help meet the growing demand, especially by the Fijian diaspora.