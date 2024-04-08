Kamikamica to lead delegation to North America

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty [Source: Supplied]

A delegation of 30 members, including business leaders and government and private sector representatives, will soon embark on an investment and trade mission to North America.

This is spearheaded by Investment Fiji in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, the Fiji Trade Commission North America, and the Fiji-USA Business Council.

Led by the Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, the mission is scheduled from May 4th to 14th.

Article continues after advertisement

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says that the upcoming Business Mission to North America marks a significant step in Fiji’s efforts to strengthen ties with its diaspora community and utilize their investment potential, ultimately driving economic growth and prosperity for Fiji.

Chetty says the mission comes at a time of growing interest in Fiji’s economic potential, with recent developments such as Google’s upcoming investment in Fiji, which will establish new subsea cables linking the United States, Fiji, Australia, and Tahiti.

Chetty adds that the Fiji North-America Business Mission is also focused on identifying markets for local businesses and attracting investors keen on starting ventures in Fiji.

The delegation will be accompanied by representatives from Investment Fiji, Fiji Airways, Tourism Fiji, the Fiji National Provident Fund, Outsource Fiji, and the i-Taukei Land Trust Board.