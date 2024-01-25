Kamikamica acknowledges SMEs

A new business portal called businessNOW FIJI was launched by the Ministry of Trade yesterday, replacing the earlier bizFIJI.

The portal is customer-focused and aims to simplify business establishment in Fiji for entrepreneurs and investors.

Speaking at the launch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Manoa Kamikamica emphasized that this portal simplifies the two key aspects of doing business in Fiji, initiating a business and investing in construction projects.

Furthermore, the portal is expected to expand its services to other areas in the future.

“Fijians can navigate the business registration and construction permit approval processes effortlessly through detailed checklists, transparent timelines, and downloadable forms available on a centralized and easily accessible website.”

Kamikamica acknowledges the significant role of MSMEs in Fiji’s economy, contributing to employment generation, poverty alleviation, and local development.

The businessNOW portal showcases Fiji’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for business growth and investment.