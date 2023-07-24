Japan new market for Tourism Fiji

Tourists arriving into the country. [File Photo]

Tourism Fiji in its weekly report has stated that the occupancy level for this month is strong with 88 percent average daily rate.

It says the forward bookings show a positive trend with a solid pickup and fewer cancellations last week.

Japan has emerged as an active country in terms of searching for flights to Fiji, showcasing growing demand from the market.

Tourism Fiji also says there has been an increase in searches for shorter lengths of stay compared to longer ones.

It adds this is an interesting change from previous months.

Last month, properties in Fiji operated at an 87% occupancy rate.

Compared to 2019, there is a notable increase of nine percent, and compared to 2022, there is a growth of 10% in occupancy rates.