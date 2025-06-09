Inflation rate records third consecutive decline

[File Photo]

Fiji recorded an inflation rate of -2.1percent last month, a sharp decline from 5.4 percent in August last year, says the Finance Ministry.

This is the third straight month of declining inflation since June.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the decline was driven by lower costs in key areas , including food and non-alcoholic beverages down 6.9 percent, transport down 6.6 percent, clothing and footwear down four percent, housing and utilities down 0.8 percent, and communication, household items, and recreation also falling.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad. [File Photo]

However, he warns that prices rose in other sectors, including alcoholic drinks, tobacco and narcotics, health, restaurants and hotels, education, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Professor Prasad states that while the dip eases the cost of living, rising prices in certain areas remain a concern, outlining the need for continued economic vigilance.

