IHG Hotels partner with Rise Beyond the Reef

[Source: ihg.com]

FNPF-owned IHG Hotels in Fiji have teamed up with non-profit Rise Beyond the Reef to bring local art and culture into every guest room.

InterContinental Fiji, Grand Pacific Hotel, and Holiday Inn Suva now feature custom ironing board covers, hand-printed by women and youth from rural communities, including people with disabilities.

IHG Regional GM Lachlan Walker says the initiative gives purpose to the guest experience while supporting Fijian cultural identity.

Article continues after advertisement

The partnership provides income, training, and pride for artisans, while offering guests a unique connection to Fiji’s traditions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.