HOTEC attracts foreign companies

[Source: Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association/ Facebook]

New Caledonia Trade & Invest, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of New Caledonia, is organizing a trade mission to Fiji.

The French Embassy says they are bringing a total of seven companies who are expected to understand how to do business in Fiji through meetings with institutions and most importantly meet potential clients and partners to develop their activities in Fiji.

The Embassy says some of the participants have experience in Fiji and are in the process to open a subsidiary while some are still exploring and visiting for the first time.

French Ambassador to Fiji, Julie Le Saos this event will provide the New Caledonia companies to showcase their brands, expand their network and offer best sustainable tourism practices and solutions to the needs of the tourism sector in Fiji.

The HOTEC tradeshow will take place on Friday and Saturday.