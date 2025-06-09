HFC Bank backs Innovation Hub

HFC Bank. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

HFC Bank has stepped in as a key sponsor of the newly launched Fiji Innovation Hub.

This first-of-its-kind project aims to help local entrepreneurs create smart and inclusive financial solutions.

The Hub was officially launched on July 17th and brings together big names like the Reserve Bank of Fiji, UNDP, UNCDF, Mastercard, Fiji Airways, and Creative HQ from New Zealand, along with support from the Ministry of Trade and MSMEs.

HFC Bank CEO Rakesh Ram.

HFC Bank CEO Rakesh Ram says their recent digital transformation journey puts the bank in a strong position to support local entrepreneurs and fintech startups.



Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali. [File Photo]

Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali welcomed the move, saying it demonstrates that HFC Bank is not just a bank, but a genuine partner for innovation and growth in Fiji.

The bank will support mentoring, tech advice, and testing opportunities for startups through its systems. It will also help promote the Hub in communities, allowing more young Fijians to get involved.

The Innovation Hub is part of Fiji’s broader digital objectives outlined in the National Digital Strategy 2025–2030 and Vision 2050.

