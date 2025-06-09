Govt plans to boost sugarcane production in Sigatoka

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh confirmed the Government’s plan to boost sugarcane production in Sigatoka to help revive the sugar industry.

Speaking at the Burnt Cane Rehabilitation Grant handover, Singh says sugar is Fiji’s second-largest source of foreign income. He stressed the need to increase production and improve the industry.

Singh says farmers must supply more green cane to sugar mills to keep sugar quality high and get better prices abroad.

The Ministry is focusing on Sigatoka and Rakiraki to increase cane production.

Singh also mentioned that transportation is a challenge because Sigatoka is far from the Lautoka sugar mill.

To fix this, they are looking into building a place in Sigatoka to extract sugarcane juice locally, which can then be sent to the factory to make sugar.

