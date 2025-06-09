Government expands MSME’s support to resource owners

[File Photo]

The Government is turning the tide for Fiji’s resource owners, with a bold push to ensure they are not left behind in the country’s economic revival.

The government is supporting over 837 active cooperatives contributing to estimated asset base of over $132 million.

Prime Minister and Acting Minister for MSME’s and Trade, Sitiveni Rabuka told Parliament that resource based owners are fully entitled to assistance under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises programs.

“Formalisation and registration are essential for business growth, and our team continuously provides business advisory and compliance support to ensure resource owners are not left behind in a competitive market, whether it be company, sole trader, or partnership business structures.”

He says the Coalition Government has introduced the Cooperative Development Fund and the Integrated Human Resource Development Program to support resource owners especially in remote areas.

These programs have already helped support farming, fishing, and renewable energy projects in rural communities.

Rabuka have also confirmed that resource owners do not have to form cooperatives in order to qualify for funding under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises programs.

