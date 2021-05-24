Home

Gold FM ROC Market a buzz

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 21, 2021 11:00 am

More Fijians flocked to the GOLD FM ROC Market today taking advantage of a wide variety of homemade food and delicacies, handmade jewelry and pot plants that were on sale.

As Fijians came to shop around with their families and friends, creative and innovative entrepreneurs were hard to miss.

11-year-old Christy Prasad, a young entrepreneur, says the ROC Market gives her a platform to display her hand-made products and earn some cash.

“The reason why I was here is because I was inspired by my grandmother. She told me that through this I can earn something so that I can get whatever I want.”

For Vidya Singh, sales at the ROC Market are her only means of taking care of her daily needs.

“It is very good to come back at the ROC Market. At least we will make some money, so I am very happy because during COVID, it was hard to make sales and I was unable to sell any plants.”

The GoldFM ROC Market is held every month, promoting local small businesses.

 

