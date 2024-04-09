FSC gears up for improved crushing season

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is gearing up for a more productive crushing season this year.

The FSC is taking steps to minimize disruptions at its three major mills in Lautoka, Labasa, and Rarawai.

A key focus for the FSC is achieving a better crushing season compared to the previous year.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji emphasizes the importance of consistent sugarcane delivery in achieving this goal.

Senior scientist Doreen Pillay says uninterrupted milling allows for the production of more sugar with a lower tonnes of cane per tonne of sugar ratio.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Cane Growers Council says they are maintaining regular communication with the FSC as preparations for the crushing season progress.