FRCS takes aim at unpaid debts

[File Photo]

In a bid to enhance revenue collection and foster responsible taxpayer engagement, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has unveiled its 2024–2027 Debt Management Strategy.

This strategic move aims to empower the FRCS Debt Management team to excel in debt collection, bolstering national revenue while fostering collaboration with the taxpayer community.

The strategy was developed with the assistance of the Australian Taxation Office under the ATO Technical Assistance Program for FRCS.

At the launch, FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh emphasized the strategy’s role as a dynamic tool to facilitate effective collaboration with taxpayers in promptly fulfilling their tax obligations.

Singh highlighted the importance of taxpayers meeting their obligations promptly, emphasizing FRCS’s commitment to providing professional and respectful service while communicating options and consequences.

The First Secretary of Governance at the Australian High Commission in Fiji, Rebecca Brown, acknowledges the collaborative effort behind the development, emphasizing its focus on simplifying taxpayer responsibilities and managing outstanding tax and customs debt.

The Australian Taxation Office Director of International Relations, Capacity Building, and Transparency, Gabrielle Jackson, emphasized its potential to strengthen customer service, compliance education, and voluntary compliance.

The launch of the strategy signifies FRCS’s commitment to innovative and collaborative approaches in revenue collection, aiming to drive economic recovery and align with global standards in tax policy and administration.