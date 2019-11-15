FNPF appoints new Board members

New directors to the Fiji National Provident Fund Board have been appointed in accordance with the FNPF Act 2011.

They include Daksesh Patel, Mukhtar Ali, and also returning to the Board is Sanjay Kaba.

These appointments follow the retirement of Ajith Kodagoda and Tevita Kuruvakadua, who have served two consecutive terms – a limitation under the FNPF Act.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Patel and Ali are highly regarded and respected professionals who no doubt will help the Fund position itself in all areas of its business and ensure the sustainability of the FNPF members’ hard-earned retirement savings.

The appointment of Patel and Kaba is effective from January 1st for a period of four years.

Daksesh Patel takes on the leadership role from Ajith Kodagoda as Board Chair.

Mukhtar Ali’s appointment is effective from January 24th.