FMF Uprising Music Festival returns with Pacific talent in 2025

The 2025 FMF Uprising Music Festival is set to be a landmark celebration on Fiji’s cultural calendar, promising and unforgettable showcase of legendary performers and emerging local talent.

Organized by South Pacific Global Productions, this year’s festival will spotlight an exciting mix of local, national, and international artists highlighting the vibrant and evolving music scene of the Pacific.

Darryl Tombleson, General Manager of Uprising Beach Resort, is leading the charge to elevate Fijian talent to greater heights.

“This is a celebration of Pacific music,” Tombleson said.



“These artists have all traveled extensively, and it’s fantastic to bring them together once again at Uprising to showcase their talents on home soil.”

The 2025 lineup includes some of Fiji’s most iconic names in music such as Laisa Vulakoro, Tom Mawi, Black Rose, Tino, Bits and Pieces, and Coconut Groove, many of whom have taken the sounds of the Pacific to audiences around the world.

“Over the years, interest in Fijian music and culture has grown tremendously, both locally and internationally,” Tombleson added.

“This festival is a platform to celebrate that growth and inspire the next generation.”

The FMF Uprising Music Festival will officially kick off on November 1, 2025, at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour.